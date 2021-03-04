Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of The Travelers Companies worth $60,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.83. 10,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,820. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

