Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,753 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Santander downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

