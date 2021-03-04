Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Down 33.2% in February

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the January 28th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BRF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,435,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,328. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Santander lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

