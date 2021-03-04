BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $86.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $56.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

BBIO stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,919. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,450,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

