Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 386,000 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the January 28th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. Analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
