Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 386,000 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the January 28th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. Analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

