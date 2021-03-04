BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of BrightView worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BrightView by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BV opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.