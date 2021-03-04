British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,550 ($33.32) per share, with a total value of £153 ($199.90).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) per share, for a total transaction of £135.95 ($177.62).

On Wednesday, January 6th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,812 ($36.74) per share, with a total value of £140.60 ($183.69).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,567.50 ($33.54) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,675.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,681.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $52.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BATS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,495.17 ($45.66).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

