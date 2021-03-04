British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,601 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

