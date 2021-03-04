British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 325,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 24,601 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 219,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $36.68. 53,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,746. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

