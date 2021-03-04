British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $424.61

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424.61 ($5.55) and traded as high as GBX 515.80 ($6.74). British Land shares last traded at GBX 514.60 ($6.72), with a volume of 3,181,940 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on British Land from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 438.10 ($5.72).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 462.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 424.61.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,190 over the last three months.

About British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

