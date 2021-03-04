Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by South State CORP.

South State CORP. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.04.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $15.77 on Thursday, reaching $447.29. 100,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,732. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $182.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

