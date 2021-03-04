Broadcom Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.60 (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 3.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.
Broadcom has raised its dividend payment by 177.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.
Shares of AVGO traded down $29.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $433.20. 194,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,732. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.59. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.04.
In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
