Broadcom Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.60 (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 3.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Broadcom has raised its dividend payment by 177.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of AVGO traded down $29.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $433.20. 194,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,732. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.59. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.04.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

