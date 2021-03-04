Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Trading Down 8.4%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares fell 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $6.25. 545,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 804,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWEN. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Get Broadwind alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $105.86 million, a P/E ratio of -104.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.