Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Brokerages expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.14 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $165.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $177.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.