Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.05 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report sales of $105.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.47 billion and the lowest is $102.06 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $75.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $472.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.04 billion to $482.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $553.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $522.35 billion to $582.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,005.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,231.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,204.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.