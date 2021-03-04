Brokerages Anticipate Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTO shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132,459 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $12,400,000. Consonance Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% in the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 912,305 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $350.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

