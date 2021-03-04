Brokerages Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.