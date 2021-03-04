Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Announce $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,490,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,430 shares of company stock worth $18,839,625. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at $207,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $5.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.67. 5,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.33. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $158.01 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 0.72.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

