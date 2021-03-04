Brokerages Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.78. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Paylocity by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Paylocity by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.97. The stock had a trading volume of 321,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,080. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 150.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

