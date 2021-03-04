Brokerages Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PolyPid during the third quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPD traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 87,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. PolyPid has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $19.45.

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

