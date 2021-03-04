Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660.01 Million

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce sales of $660.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $654.05 million and the highest is $666.20 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $646.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.14.

Shares of COO opened at $381.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.06. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $396.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.