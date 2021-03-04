Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660.01 Million

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce sales of $660.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $654.05 million and the highest is $666.20 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $646.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.14.

Shares of COO opened at $381.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.06. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $396.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.