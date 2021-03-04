Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

