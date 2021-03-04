Brokerages Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $65.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.60 million and the highest is $69.70 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $62.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $254.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $273.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $249.80 million, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $268.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

BY opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

