Brokerages Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 29.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 37.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

