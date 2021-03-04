Brokerages Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.21. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $13.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $15.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $330.62. The company had a trading volume of 46,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,965. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $275.22 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

