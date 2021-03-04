Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. Gentex posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $112,045.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,233.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.62. 1,353,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.