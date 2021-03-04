Brokerages Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.32). LendingTree posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LendingTree.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.36.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 1,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in LendingTree by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock traded down $20.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.97. 35,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,517. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.78 and a 200-day moving average of $303.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.75.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

