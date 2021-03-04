Brokerages Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.24 Million

Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post sales of $756.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $749.52 million to $762.50 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $649.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,093.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,188.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,095.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

