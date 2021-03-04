Brokerages Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.22. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 328,253 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,087,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 173,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $605.63 million, a PE ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.