Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post $8.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.34 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $8.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.45 billion to $35.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $37.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.45 billion to $37.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NYSE NOC opened at $299.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.45. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,495,837. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

