Brokerages Expect Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,888. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $382.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $257,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 123,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,396. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

