Brokerages Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Post $1.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.97. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $116.17. 53,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,903. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $131.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,035,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 760,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,955,000 after buying an additional 78,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.