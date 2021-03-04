Brokerages Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $24,112,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $280,511,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 246,937 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after buying an additional 133,310 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $590.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.20. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $625.05.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

