Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kering SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kering in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
PPRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
About Kering
Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.
