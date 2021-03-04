Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tecnoglass Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tecnoglass in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

