Brokers Offer Predictions for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

MGY opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

