Brokers Set Expectations for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNK. Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cinemark stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

