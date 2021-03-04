Brokers Set Expectations for Penn Virginia Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Penn Virginia in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

PVAC opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

