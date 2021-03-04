Brokers Set Expectations for Scientific Games Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scientific Games in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of SGMS opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,600,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,787.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 1,290,283 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 127,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 6,294.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 910,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after buying an additional 896,447 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

