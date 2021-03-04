Brokers Set Expectations for Target Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.61. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

