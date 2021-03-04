Brokers Set Expectations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of XENE opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $721.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

