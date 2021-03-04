Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the January 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $2,990,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,873,731 shares of company stock valued at $223,048,238 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBU traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $40.10. 25,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $44.34.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

