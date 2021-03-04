Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) is Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,534 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable comprises 8.9% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned approximately 1.90% of Brookfield Renewable worth $190,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $29,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.50. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.