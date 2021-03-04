Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Up 72.5% in February

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the January 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 923,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,799. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.