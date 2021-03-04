Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NYSE:BEPC traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 103,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,499. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,352,000 after buying an additional 15,274,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,679,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,455,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

