Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BEP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.68. 29,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,603. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,763,000 after buying an additional 601,801 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $15,628,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 187,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

