Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.92

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$53.92 and last traded at C$51.32, with a volume of 281975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.51.

BEP.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.59%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.