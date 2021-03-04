Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BEP.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.40.

BEP.UN traded down C$2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$29.16 and a twelve month high of C$63.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.78.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

