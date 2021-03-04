Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.44 and last traded at $76.50. 800,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,020,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Brooks Automation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Brooks Automation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Brooks Automation by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Brooks Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

