BRP Group (BRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect BRP Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

