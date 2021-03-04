BRP Group (BRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect BRP Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

